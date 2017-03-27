ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Bonds Trading 1.8% Lower

An issue of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) debt fell 1.8% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.5% coupon and will mature on September 1, 2023. The debt is now trading at $116.01 and was trading at $117.47 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ONEOK to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded down 0.02% on Monday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,545 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 87.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $3,739,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,451,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,879,000 after buying an additional 846,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/oneok-inc-oke-bonds-trading-1-8-lower.html.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.