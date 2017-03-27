Olympus Corp (OCPNY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus Corp (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Shares of Olympus Corp (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) traded down 0.217% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.694. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.521 and a beta of 1.00. Olympus Corp has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $42.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48.

About Olympus Corp

Olympus Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. The Company’s segments include Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business and Others. The Company’s Medical Business manufactures and sells medical endoscopes, surgical endoscopes, endotherapy devices and other products.

