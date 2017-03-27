Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) opened at 32.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.15. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

In related news, VP Howard Freedman sold 950 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $30,086.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,672.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Swygert sold 20,000 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,631 shares of company stock worth $3,247,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers deals on closeouts, excess inventory and salvage merchandise. The Company’s product offerings include food, such as packaged food, including coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, salty snacks, condiments, sauces, spices, dry pasta, canned goods, cereal and cookies; housewares, such as cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, storage and garbage bags, detergents and cleaning supplies, cookware and glassware, frames and giftware; books and stationery, such as novels, business, cooking, inspirational and coffee table books along with digital versatile discs (DVDs), greeting cards and various office supplies and party goods, and bed and bath, such as household goods, including bedding, towels, curtains and associated hardware.

