Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-olli-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, CFO John W. Swygert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,954.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Swygert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,865 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $36,681,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings by 87.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 482,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 224,713 shares in the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings by 254.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 297,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 213,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,973,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded up 1.08% during trading on Monday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,626 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers deals on closeouts, excess inventory and salvage merchandise. The Company’s product offerings include food, such as packaged food, including coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, salty snacks, condiments, sauces, spices, dry pasta, canned goods, cereal and cookies; housewares, such as cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, storage and garbage bags, detergents and cleaning supplies, cookware and glassware, frames and giftware; books and stationery, such as novels, business, cooking, inspirational and coffee table books along with digital versatile discs (DVDs), greeting cards and various office supplies and party goods, and bed and bath, such as household goods, including bedding, towels, curtains and associated hardware.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.