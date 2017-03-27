OFS Capital Corp (OFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

OFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of OFS Capital Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OFS Capital Corp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of OFS Capital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $4,916,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital Corp by 185.9% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 118,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Silver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital Corp during the third quarter worth $432,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital Corp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in OFS Capital Corp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) traded up 0.13% during trading on Monday, hitting $15.12. 30,140 shares of the stock traded hands. OFS Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. OFS Capital Corp had a net margin of 47.80% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital Corp will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. OFS Capital Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

About OFS Capital Corp

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

