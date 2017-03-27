NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,673,000 after buying an additional 46,613 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Trilogy Global Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,078,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,442,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,004,000 after buying an additional 245,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,995,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at 165.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $125.26 and a 52-week high of $172.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.26 and its 200 day moving average is $153.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business earned $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.47%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.10.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $1,616,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921,191 shares in the company, valued at $310,618,160.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $813,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,416. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

