Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. (NUTR) Stake Cut by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG decreased its stake in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. (NASDAQ:NUTR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned 0.09% of Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. (NASDAQ:NUTR) opened at 31.40 on Monday. Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nutraceutical Int'l Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About Nutraceutical Int'l Corp.

Nutraceutical International Corporation is an integrated manufacturer, marketer, distributor and retailer of nutritional supplements and other natural products. The Company’s products include vitamins and minerals; herbs; specialty formulas; personal care products; liquid nutritional products; homeopathics; functional foods, and other products.

