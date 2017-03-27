Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.00% from the company’s previous close.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Summit Redstone reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded up 1.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 787,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The company’s market cap is $2.83 billion. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company earned $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post ($1.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $51,037,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 700.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $29,979,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,512,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,740,000 after buying an additional 688,489 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $22,200,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

