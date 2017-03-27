Numis Securities Ltd Raises JRP Group PLC (JRP) Price Target to GBX 220

JRP Group PLC (LON:JRP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JRP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 154 ($1.90) price target on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of JRP Group PLC from GBX 166 ($2.05) to GBX 167 ($2.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 207 ($2.56) price target on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.43 ($2.23).

Shares of JRP Group PLC (LON:JRP) opened at 140.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.00 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.56. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.03 billion. JRP Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 84.26 and a 52-week high of GBX 161.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from JRP Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

In other JRP Group PLC news, insider Simon Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.89), for a total value of £153,000 ($188,958.87). Also, insider Rodney Cook sold 199,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £290,572.12 ($358,863.92).

About JRP Group PLC

JRP Group plc, formerly Just Retirement Group plc, is a financial services company. Its segments are insurance, other segments and corporate activities. The insurance segment writes insurance products for the retirement market, which include guaranteed income for life solutions and defined benefit de-risking solutions, care plans, and drawdown contracts, and invests the premiums received from these contracts in corporate bonds, lifetime mortgage advances, and other financial investments.

