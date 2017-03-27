Numis Securities Ltd Downgrades De La Rue plc (DLAR) to Hold

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 634 ($7.83) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 671 ($8.29). Numis Securities Ltd’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered De La Rue plc to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 680 ($8.40) to GBX 670 ($8.27) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. De La Rue plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 616 ($7.61).

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) opened at 617.6741 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 619.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 599.39. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 626.70 million. De La Rue plc has a 52-week low of GBX 407.68 and a 52-week high of GBX 653.00.

In other news, insider Martin Sutherland sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.73), for a total transaction of £62,775.28 ($77,529.06).

About De La Rue plc

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes to customers across the world. The Company’s segments include Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates and banknote security components.

