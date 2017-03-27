Numeric Investors LLC Takes Position in American Express Company (AXP)

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of American Express Company by 31.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express Company by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 78.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.19. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The payment services company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. American Express Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America Corp raised American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Vetr lowered American Express Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.98.

In related news, Director John Joseph Brennan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.74 per share, with a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 77,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $6,007,238.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,961.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,306 shares of company stock worth $12,814,347 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

