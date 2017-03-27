Novanta Inc (NOVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company earned $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Novanta had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.25 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) remained flat at $26.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,570 shares. The stock has a market cap of $923.50 million, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company offers its products to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and industrial technology markets. Its segments include Laser Products, Vision Technologies and Precision Motion.

