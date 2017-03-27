NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Laidlaw

Stock analysts at Laidlaw began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) opened at 3.80 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $58.09 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

