NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NBY) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Laidlaw’s price objective points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) remained flat at $3.80 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,934 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $58.09 million.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops products for the eye care market. The Company focuses on commercializing prescription Avenova for managing hygiene of the eyelids and lashes in the United States. Avenova is an eye care product formulated with a form of hypochlorous acid called Neutrox.

