Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) opened at 416.40 on Monday. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 203.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 525.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 470.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 400.36. The firm’s market cap is GBX 769.62 million.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upped their target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 600 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 535 ($6.61) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.13) to GBX 440 ($5.43) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 510.40 ($6.30).

About Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (Nostrum) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The Company’s range of products includes crude oil, stabilized liquid condensate, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and dry gas.

