Norges Bank Takes Position in KLX Inc (KLXI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 821,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,067,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.56% of KLX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of KLX by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLX by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) opened at 43.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. KLX Inc has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.27.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.26. KLX had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.68%. Equities analysts forecast that KLX Inc will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/norges-bank-takes-position-in-klx-inc-klxi.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on KLX from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Gabelli assumed coverage on KLX in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KLX in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on KLX in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, VP Heather Floyd sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $236,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael F. Senft sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $109,858.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,235.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.