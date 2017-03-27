Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 236,869 Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 236,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,985,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.54% of Mercadolibre as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Hill Capital LLP bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Finally, Kora Management LP boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 137,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) opened at 210.86 on Monday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day moving average of $179.49.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Mercadolibre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

In related news, VP Stelleo Tolda sold 2,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

