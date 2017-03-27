Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 437,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,286,000. Norges Bank owned 0.95% of Life Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) opened at 84.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.74. Life Storage had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/norges-bank-purchases-new-position-in-life-storage-inc-lsi.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

In other news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.97 per share, with a total value of $82,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,620.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.