Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 629,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,415,000. Norges Bank owned 1.62% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,721,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,226,000 after buying an additional 200,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,846,000 after buying an additional 206,132 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,515,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,009,000 after buying an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,645,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 952,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,513,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) opened at 61.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.18 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business earned $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.34 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 139.76%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $242,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,739. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,247 shares of company stock valued at $564,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

