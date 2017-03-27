Norges Bank Invests $37,856,000 in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,300,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,856,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Healthcare Trust Of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2,828.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 389,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 376,671 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,788,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after buying an additional 177,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 26,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) opened at 31.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 413.81%.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, EVP Mark David Engstrom sold 17,500 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 13,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $372,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (HTA) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through investing in healthcare real estate assets segment. The primary objective is to generate stockholder value through consistent and growing dividends and appreciation of real estate value.

