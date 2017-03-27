Norges Bank Buys Shares of 986,275 Insulet Co. (PODD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 986,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,163,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.72% of Insulet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Insulet by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Insulet by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) opened at 42.88 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock’s market cap is $2.47 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Insulet had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 87.46%. The company earned $103.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post ($0.45) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Insulet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Insulet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $39.00 target price on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $57,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,282. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The OmniPod System consists of the OmniPod, a small, self-adhesive disposable tubeless OmniPod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

