Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 638,787 Meredith Co. (MDP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 638,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,784,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.44% of Meredith as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,599,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,114,000 after buying an additional 312,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after buying an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,696,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,335,000 after buying an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,139,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 0.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 946,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,215,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) opened at 63.05 on Monday. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Meredith had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm earned $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDP. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on Meredith from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Meredith from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meredith in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

