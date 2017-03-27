Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBLX. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.91.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) traded down 2.45% during trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. 11,007 shares of the company traded hands. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.09.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm earned $48.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 237,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 152,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2,288.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

