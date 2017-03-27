Nintendo Co., Ltd (NTDOY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Nintendo Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NTDOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nintendo Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Shares of Nintendo Co. (NASDAQ:NTDOY) traded up 0.807% on Monday, hitting $30.464. The company had a trading volume of 209,141 shares. Nintendo Co. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion and a PE ratio of 41.803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nintendo Co. stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NTDOY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
About Nintendo Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Co. Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo Co. Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.