NEX Group PLC (NXG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.75 ($7.34).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXG. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.73) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.54) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.79) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Spencer acquired 158,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £730,903.20 ($918,566.29). Also, insider Ivan Ritossa acquired 167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.50) per share, with a total value of £999,975 ($1,256,723.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 529,465 shares of company stock valued at $277,271,666.

Shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 577.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,714 shares. NEX Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 445.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 602.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.14 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 574.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 510.08.

NEX Group PLC Company Profile

NEX GROUP PLC is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

