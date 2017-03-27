Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Cut to “Sell” at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital cut shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vetr cut shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.23 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining Corp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) traded up 1.688% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.045. 1,888,712 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.08 billion. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $46.07.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company earned $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Newmont Mining Corp had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. Newmont Mining Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Newmont Mining Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.42%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $84,391.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $53,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $670,918. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in Newmont Mining Corp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 540,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after buying an additional 122,063 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Mining Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Newmont Mining Corp by 4.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,197,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,036,000 after buying an additional 49,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newmont Mining Corp by 126.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Newmont Mining Corp by 41.9% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 439,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining Corp

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

