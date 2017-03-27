New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $807,000 Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 57.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) opened at 156.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $176.42.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company earned $515 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $197.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.77.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $16,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,134,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Maxsimic sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $190,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,555 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,527. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is an independent global provider of fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, commercial fleets, oil companies, petroleum marketers and government entities in countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

