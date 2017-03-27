New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $790,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) opened at 79.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 345.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-790000-position-in-eagle-pharmaceuticals-inc-egrx.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Edlin purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,511 shares of company stock worth $516,791 and have sold 180,439 shares worth $14,995,882. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes EP-1101 (argatroban); Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium); docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation (Non-Alcohol Docetaxel Injection); diclofenac-misoprostol; EP-3101 (Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection, ready-to-dilute (RTD) concentrate solution), and EP-3102 (rapidly infused bendamustine RTD) (EP-3102 Bendeka).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.