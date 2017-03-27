New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $707,000 Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System held its stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of CIRCOR International worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 335,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $619,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) opened at 56.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a market cap of $921.36 million, a P/E ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 1.40. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $72.96.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. CIRCOR International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other CIRCOR International news, SVP Arjun Sharma sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $177,704.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,750.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems for markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy segment (Energy)) and CIRCOR Advanced Flow Solutions (Advanced Flow Solutions segment (AFS)).

