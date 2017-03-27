New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical Holdings were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings by 53.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings by 17.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) opened at 12.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.06. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Select Medical Holdings had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Medical Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Select Medical Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Select Medical Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other news, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,303.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The Company, through its contract therapy business, provides medical rehabilitation services on a contracted basis to nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools and work sites.

