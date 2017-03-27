New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amdocs Limited were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Amdocs Limited by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs Limited by 3.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Amdocs Limited by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited by 14.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) opened at 62.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.00. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $955 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Amdocs Limited’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Amdocs Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amdocs Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-buys-200-shares-of-amdocs-limited-dox.html.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

About Amdocs Limited

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.