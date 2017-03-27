New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 55.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) traded down 0.7761% on Monday, hitting $6.0725. The stock had a trading volume of 464,974 shares. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $679.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.1693 and a beta of 1.28.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business earned $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.58%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), mezzanine loans to and preferred equity investments in owners of multi-family properties, equity and debt securities issued by entities that invest in residential and commercial real estate and commercial real estate-related debt investments, and Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

