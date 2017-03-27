Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 394,475 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) Downgraded to Neutral at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/new-york-mortgage-trust-inc-nymt-downgraded-to-neutral-at-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), mezzanine loans to and preferred equity investments in owners of multi-family properties, equity and debt securities issued by entities that invest in residential and commercial real estate and commercial real estate-related debt investments, and Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.