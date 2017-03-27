New Millennium Iron Corp (NML) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) opened at 0.205 on Monday. New Millennium Iron Corp has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.36. The stock’s market cap is $37.12 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

New Millennium Iron Corp Company Profile

New Millennium Iron Corp. is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. The Company operates through the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources segment. Its Taconite Project has centered on the development of either or both of the LabMag and KeMag deposits to produce pellets and concentrate.

