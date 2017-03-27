New Flyer Industries Inc (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on New Flyer Industries from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) traded up 2.44% during trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 105,107 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. New Flyer Industries has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.30.

WARNING: “New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/new-flyer-industries-inc-nfi-price-target-raised-to-c54-00-at-scotiabank.html.

Receive News & Ratings for New Flyer Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Flyer Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.