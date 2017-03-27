Nevro Corp (NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the nine brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and eight have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $106.29 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Nevro Corp an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Nevro Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nevro Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Nevro Corp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Nevro Corp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) opened at 93.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. The stock’s market cap is $2.73 billion. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Nevro Corp had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro Corp news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 43,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $4,179,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Enxing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $113,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $7,797,124. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a medical device company. The Company has developed and commercialized a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Company’s Senza system is a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system that delivers its HF10 therapy. HF10 therapy is designed to deliver neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain.

