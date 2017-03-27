Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neuroderm Ltd (NASDAQ:NDRM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company increased their target price on Neuroderm from $38.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuroderm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Neuroderm in a report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Neuroderm and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Neuroderm in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of Neuroderm (NASDAQ:NDRM) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 11,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $559.29 million. Neuroderm has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/neuroderm-ltd-ndrm-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRM. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Neuroderm by 54.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 161,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuroderm during the fourth quarter worth $11,100,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neuroderm by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 317,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 56,729 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Neuroderm during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neuroderm during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,558,000. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Neuroderm Company Profile

NeuroDerm Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, primarily Parkinson’s disease, as well as other CNS diseases. The Company’s Parkinson’s disease product candidates are drug-device combination products, with devices and varying levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) or apomorphine concentrations and dosages.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuroderm Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuroderm Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.