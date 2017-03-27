NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Off Wall Street

Stock analysts at Off Wall Street assumed coverage on shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

Shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded down 3.98% on Monday, reaching $49.40. 264,214 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. NetGear has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.62.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $367.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. NetGear had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetGear will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,897 shares of company stock worth $2,971,353. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 29.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc is a global networking company. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol security cameras, and home automation devices and services. Its segments include retail, commercial and service provider. The retail business unit consists of home networking, home video security, storage and digital media products.

