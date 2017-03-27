NetEase Inc (NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,686,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,854,000 after buying an additional 208,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,673,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in NetEase by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,252,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,493,000 after buying an additional 209,389 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) opened at 288.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase has a 52 week low of $130.82 and a 52 week high of $308.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

