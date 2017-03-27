Nestle SA (NESN) Given a CHF 85 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 85 price target on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NESN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 78 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas set a CHF 78 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 80 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 81.13.
Shares of Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting CHK 77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,931 shares. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of CHK 67.00 and a 52 week high of CHK 80.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of CHK 74.84 and a 200-day moving average of CHK 73.51.
Nestle SA Company Profile
Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.
