Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 85 price target on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NESN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 78 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas set a CHF 78 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 80 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 81.13.

Shares of Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting CHK 77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,931 shares. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of CHK 67.00 and a 52 week high of CHK 80.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of CHK 74.84 and a 200-day moving average of CHK 73.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nestle SA (NESN) Given a CHF 85 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/nestle-sa-nesn-given-a-chf-85-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Nestle SA Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.