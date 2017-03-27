Neovasc Inc (US) (NVCN) Earns Outperform Rating from Leerink Swann

Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Leerink Swann in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) opened at 1.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $101.64 million. Neovasc Inc has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neovasc Inc (US) stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of Neovasc Inc (US) worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc Inc (US)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

