Nemaska Lithium’s (NMX) Outperform Spec Market Weight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) traded up 0.76% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 386,180 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Nemaska Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $418.74 million.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of hard rock lithium mining properties and related processing of spodumene into lithium compounds. The Company’s activities are in the Province of Quebec, Canada. Its proeprties include Whabouchi, Sirmac and Lithium Chemicals Complex. The Company owns over two mining properties consisting of approximately 60 claims (Whabouchi and Sirmac) in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay territory, province of Quebec.

