NCC Group PLC (NCC) Upgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 118 ($1.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NCC. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.02) price target on shares of NCC Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 266 ($3.34) price target on shares of NCC Group PLC in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NCC Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 200 ($2.51) price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 239.43 ($3.01).

Shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) traded down 1.79% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 936,744 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 210.64. NCC Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 87.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 377.30. The company’s market cap is GBX 342.11 million.

NCC Group PLC Company Profile

NCC Group plc is a holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of independent advice and services to customers by way of the provision of escrow and assurance services. It operates through three segments: Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Domain Services segment is focused on maintaining and publishing the .trust security standards.

