Navient Corp (NAVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,916,804 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 11,896,733 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,323,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navient Corp in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Navient Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Navient Corp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) opened at 13.99 on Monday. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Navient Corp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Navient Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,495,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,913,000 after buying an additional 206,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,152,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,396,000 after buying an additional 348,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,994,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,349,000 after buying an additional 540,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,434,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,644,000 after buying an additional 161,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,300,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,693,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Navient Corp (NAVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/navient-corp-navi-sees-significant-drop-in-short-interest.html.

About Navient Corp

Navient Corporation is a loan management, servicing and asset recovery company. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP), as well as the portfolio of Private Education Loans. FFELP Loans are insured or guaranteed by state based on guaranty agreements among the United States Department of Education (ED) and these agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.