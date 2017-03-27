National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) traded down 0.46% on Monday, reaching $43.63. 422,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm earned $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/national-retail-properties-inc-nnn-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $1,107,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 7,325 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $328,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,245,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,728 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 43,389 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,499,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,650,000 after buying an additional 970,008 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $69,107,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 246,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.