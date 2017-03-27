National Bank Financial Lowers Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Price Target to C$3.25

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$4.25 to C$4.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.69.

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) traded up 0.46% on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 397,527 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $587.61 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Trinidad Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates in the drilling sector of the North American oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through five segments, which include Canadian Operations, US and International Operations, Manufacturing Operations, Joint Venture Operations and Corporate.

