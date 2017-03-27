N+1 Singer Downgrades Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) to Hold

N+1 Singer cut shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday. N+1 Singer currently has GBX 103 ($1.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPT. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications Plc from GBX 76 ($0.96) to GBX 103 ($1.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.93) target price on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Spirent Communications Plc to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications Plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 108.13 ($1.36).

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) traded up 2.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 117.75. 380,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 718.98 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.74. Spirent Communications Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 72.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 118.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications Plc’s previous dividend of $1.27.

In other Spirent Communications Plc news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £250.88 ($315.29). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £251.46 ($316.02). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 268,223 shares of company stock valued at $29,015,951.

Spirent Communications Plc Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc (Spirent) is a provider of test methodologies and solutions for data communications. The Company operates through three segments: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance and security testing of various networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch and in the live network.

