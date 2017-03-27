Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

MYGN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens cut Myriad Genetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,140 shares. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,857.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,680,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,319,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,254,000. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 135,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

