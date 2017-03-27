Morgan Stanley Downgrades American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) to Equal Weight

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 0.02% on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050,481 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Elkhorn Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,140,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,387,000. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

