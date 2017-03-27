Carnival plc (CCL) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,100 ($51.53) to GBX 4,300 ($54.04) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,553 ($57.22) target price on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,320 ($54.29) target price on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,200 ($52.78) to GBX 4,000 ($50.27) in a report on Monday, December 19th. Numis Securities Ltd raised their target price on Carnival plc from GBX 3,600 ($45.24) to GBX 4,000 ($50.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,257.14 ($53.50).

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) traded down 1.05% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4502.00. 597,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 32.68 billion. Carnival plc has a one year low of GBX 3,075.00 and a one year high of GBX 4,571.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,415.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,071.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/morgan-stanley-boosts-carnival-plc-ccl-price-target-to-gbx-4300-updated-updated.html.

Carnival plc Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.