Carnival plc (CCL) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,100 ($51.53) to GBX 4,300 ($54.04) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,553 ($57.22) target price on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,320 ($54.29) target price on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,200 ($52.78) to GBX 4,000 ($50.27) in a report on Monday, December 19th. Numis Securities Ltd raised their target price on Carnival plc from GBX 3,600 ($45.24) to GBX 4,000 ($50.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,257.14 ($53.50).
Carnival plc (LON:CCL) traded down 1.05% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4502.00. 597,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 32.68 billion. Carnival plc has a one year low of GBX 3,075.00 and a one year high of GBX 4,571.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,415.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,071.42.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.
Carnival plc Company Profile
Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.